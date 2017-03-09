Of Crazy City Fathers

Harare City Council officers attempt to tear down the containers at Moto Republik PIC: COURTESY OF HENRY OLIVER HAKULANDABA

6 SHARES Share Tweet

On Thursday afternoon the Harare City Council pulled a shocker as it alsmost demolished some structures at the creative arts hub, Moto Republik.

According to an article by Techzim the council is using a 1974 by law to justify its actions.

According to management at Moto Republik, the order to demolition is based on a 1974 law. “Council officials say the structure is in violation of a 1974 bylaw. They have given Moto Republik one week to take down the containers,” they told Techzim.

According to Moto Republik, the concept behind their shipping container design to “showcase an innovative, cutting edge and eco-friendly” structure.

But is this the way to go for a council that has a vision to get Harare to achieve a world class city status by 2025?

Instead of working on improving service delivery they opt to go and destroy works by individuals that are trying to promote the growth of the creative industry.

Young people in the capital had found a space where they can meet and share ideas and develop them into income generating projects.

This move by council is absurd and has to be stopped.

Moto Republik management has since called for a press briefing slated for tomorrow at their premises. We will keep you posted on all the developments.

Below is a statement released by Moto Republik on Thursday evening

Although Moto Republik have all their “paper work inorder, plans approved and fees paid” the City council claims that the construction of the structure was done without approval.