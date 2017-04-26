Cresta Churchill completes renovations in time for ZITF

Refurbished Cresta Churchill PIC: COURTESY OF CRESTA

Refurbishments at Cresta Churchill that started earlier this year are at an advanced stage with the first set of refurbished rooms now complete and is available for guests staying during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Glenn Stutchbury, chief executive officer of Cresta Hotels, said work being undertaken included the complete refitting of bathrooms, introduction of electronic keys, installation of flat-screen televisions, new bedroom floors, international plug points, USB chargers and other fittings, as well as repainting.

“Cresta Churchill is the flagship hotel for Zimbabwe’s second city and this refurbishment will create an accommodation offering second to none, suitable for the business and leisure travellers who make this their hotel of choice,” said Stutchbury.

“We have completed the first phase of the refurbishment in time for ZITF and once the guests have left after this important event, we shall move onto the second phase and have this completed in time for another busy period, that of the annual Mine Entra expo and conference in July,” added Stutchbury.

He said as management they are pleased with the modern look of the new bedrooms and suites.

“We are pleased with the stylish and modern look of the new bedrooms and suites and we are confident these will quickly earn a reputation for being the best in the market in Bulawayo. What we have sought is ease and convenience, as well as a classy, clean look that suits all travelling types, both local and international.”

Cresta Churchill was opened in 1974 and is situated in Bulawayo’s southern suburbs on the main route to the famed Matobo Hills national park and world heritage site.