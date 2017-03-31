Cresta Jameson Hotel slashes prices

Cresta Jameson PIC: COURTESY OF HOTELS.COM

Cresta Jameson Hotel in Harare is effecting adjusted prices for both meals and accommodation that will suit the current economic environment.

This was revealed by the hotel’s general manager, Tinashe Kuvheya during a tour of the hotel on Wednesday.

“We reviewed our prices eight months ago and some of our prospective clients might not be aware of this but the time has come for them to have this information,” he revealed.

He also highlighted that this move was driven by prevailing economic conditions and the need to save many international currencies including the South African Rand that are being overpowered by the US dollar when international visitors want to pay for their accommodation.

“You can see how the dollar continues gaining against all the other major currencies, so imagine how expensive it would be to secure accommodation for someone coming from South Africa and also even the majority of Zimbabweans who are finding it hard to make ends meet can at least afford staying in a hotel now” he said.

He continued saying, “You will notice that a standard room price with bed and breakfast reduced from $100 to 80 and a suite is going for just $100 single and $110 double.”

Also amongst the reduced prices are the meal prices, with Kuvheya attributing this to the need to demystify the notion amongst many Zimbabweans that only the affluent can afford eating in hotels.

“We have also reviewed our meals, for instance, a good self-serving breakfast only costs $10 per person now, not the $15 or $20 dollars that people were accustomed to,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Leonard Nyamutsamba the Cresta sales and marketing manager did confirm that there was a whole lot of Easter specials that had been lined up not only for Jameson but all the other Cresta hotels in Harare in a bid to lure more domestic customers during this period.

“I can confirm that we have Easter specials that are running, with a standard room at Cresta Lodge going for $80 and these specials are also running in all of our hotels with Jameson charging a room for $60,” he said.