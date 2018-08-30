D-Day for Shem Zemura

Admire KuzhangairaDeath and Other Complications PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE

After dazzling movie enthusiasts with his debut feature film, ‘Kushata Kwemoyo’ which got a number of awards at the 2018 NAMA’s, the ever so determined Shem Zemura is back with another offering.

Titled ‘Death and Other Complications’, the movie premieres tonight at Ster Kinekor Eastgate.

“This is a low budget attempt at filmmaking. Without giving out any numbers, I can tell you there was no penny wasted, and we might have broken a few records on the low end of the budget,” said Zemura who doubles as the director and producer of the film.

Zemura explained that the movie which is about a sudden turn of events that change a young man’s life will go on the festival circuit soon after its premiere.

“We intend to do the festival circuit, and distribute movie on the local scene on DVD,. We will also screen on TV.

“A few opportunities now are present for us to screen on TV. Zambezi Magic is proving to be a good partner. Even local TV channels are warming up to the idea of screening local movies.”

So who is in the cast?

Responds Zemura: “We had a terrific cast for this project, led by the comic genius Admire Kuzhangaira, Gamuchira Duve, and Eddington Hatitongwe. Legends, Moses Kawara and Stella January alongside Shingai Shamuyarira make the cast too.”

The film was written by Solis Bernard Sande, a really promising young writer who is working on more material.

All roads lead to Eastgate tonight for the premiere. Be there!