Daisy Mtukudzi to drop first solo project, Tuku completes 66th offering

Tuku and the Black Spirit's in rehearsal at Pakare Paye Arts Centre. PIC: COURTESY TUKU MUSIK

35 SHARES Share Tweet

Dr. Oliver and Daisy Mtukudzi are not letting anything stop them from exploring their love for music as the two are working tirelessly in the studio to produce some cool Tuku Muzik tunes.

Daisy will be the first to unveil what she has been brewing by dropping a duo CD with tracks, ‘Masanga Bodo’ which was featured on Tuku’s 2016 album, ‘Eheka Nhai Yahwe’ as well as her new single, ‘Paunapo-po’.

“We have completed working on Daisy’s new single Paunapo-po and we will soon be releasing the CD,” said Tuku.

“Paunapo ipapo tsungirira. Use wisely what you have no matter how little it might be you will make it. It’s about the quantity or quality of what you have but it is about how you effectively use what you have,” revealed Tuku explaining the meaning of the new single.

As is the trend nowadays, ‘Paunapo-po’ will be released with a video.

“The track is complete and we are now starting to work on the video. We are just waiting for the scripts to come through and we begin the shoot.

“Once the video is ready we will release the CD,” added Samanyanga.

Meanwhile, Tuku himself is in the final stages of developing his 66th album titled ‘Hanya’ga’/ ‘Concern.’

“This upcoming album carries 10 tracks that touch on various issues in our day to day lives. We will give more details as to when it will be released in due course,” said Tuku.

When Zimbo Jam dropped by Tuku’s chillspot, Pakare Paye Arts Centre, we got a feel of the 10 tracks as Tuku and the Black Spirit’s rehearsed and we can assure you that Tuku is back.

‘Mukombe we Mvura’ and ‘Eheka Nhai Yahwe’ may not have been as trendy as his previous albums but with ‘Hanya’ga’ which comes with an eclectic sound and hippie tracks such as ‘Ma Degree’ and ‘Magwingwindo’ amongst others, fans are in for a treat.