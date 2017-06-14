Featured, Film & TV

Danai Gurira joins cast of Avengers: Infinity War

Danai Gurira in The Walking Dead PIC COURTESY OF Danai Gurirai/AMC

After wowing fans with her roles in ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘All Eyez On Me’ amongst many other films, Gurira will join the cast of Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ filming in Atlanta this summer.

According to AJC.com, Gurira’s role has not been revealed yet.

“Danai Gurira, known to fans of “The Walking Dead” as the fiercely determined Michonne, will join the cast of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” filming in Atlanta this summer.

Her imdb page doesn’t list the role yet but Deadline suggests she’ll play Okoye, her character in Marvel’s “Black Panther.” That seems like a good guess, as “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman reprises his character for the Avengers movie. A fourth Avengers movie, as yet untitled, will film concurrently; the two projects are headquartered at Pinewood Studios with a combined budget of around $1 billion,” reports AJC.com

