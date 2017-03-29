Dancehall producer heeds prophetic call

Kudakwashe Kanyemba aka Kutso PIC: COURTESY OF KUDAKWASHE KANYEMBA

Former Winky D, Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz, Ricky fire, Dobba Don and Killer T producer is now a prophet.

In an exclusive interview with Zimbo Jam, the UFIC member quoted Jeremiah 1: 25 while saying that he was born a prophet and is now paying attention to this spiritual calling.

“I was called into the prophetic ministry, this is not a lie as I knew it already even when I was doing music, but I had not made the choice and now is the time,” said Kutso.

“I am more serious with going to church now because around me there are matters that are happening. It’s an issue of getting personal with God and am no longer into things of the world as the bible commands.”

Kutso who produced Killer T’s hit track, ‘Hwushamwari Hwenhema’ also admitted to a dilemma in which he has to choose between producing music and commiting to his faith.

“I cannot balance the two that is doing music and the work of God at the same time, that’s why you see people including my fans complaining about me. But truth is I am now doing the work of God, that is it,” he said.

In another interesting revelation, Kutso admitted that he regrets some of the productions that he has come up with and nostalgically expressed the desire to go back and redo some of his work.

Memories are still fresh on his 2013 production, ‘Kumba kunouya kuno’ by Ricky Fire, a song that celebrates ecstasy, alcohol and sexually appealing dances from women.

“A lot of music I was recording does not glorify the work of God because I was contributing in populating hell and depopulating the kingdom of God and I regret it because some of the artists I recorded would be singing in crude language,” said a remorseful Kutso.

Kutso has had an illustrious career as a music producer and in 2015 his ‘Step Up’ riddim was nominated in the best conscious category for the Zim Dancehall awards.