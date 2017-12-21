Davido stop playing us

Davido set to play at Alexandra Sports Club on the 29th of December 2017

“I don’t wanna be a player no-more, ah-ahaan, yeah

I don’t wanna be a player no more…,” these are the lyrics to Davido’s 2017 hit single, ‘Fall’.

However, though he claims to his lover (in the song) that his days as Mr. Casanova are over, the multi award-winning act and Coke Studio Africa participant still has a long way to go before his Zimbabwean fans can believe that the youngster has indeed reformed.

Since October the 13th, Zimbabwean revellers have been looking forward to seeing the much sought after Davido in action but the several attempts to have him perform have all hit a snag and left many asking Davido, “Are you done talking?”

After failing to come through to perform twice in the country this year due to various reasons, 2 Kings Entertainment, the promoters of the Davido show have released posters announcing the Nigerian will come through and dazzle fans on December 29 at Alex Sports Club.

This Davido concert is the only major gig Hararites can attend before year end as the traditional ‘Fill Up HICC’ by Jah Prayzah has been shelved and Musoja will be gigging in Kadoma alongside Winky D on December 31.

Many have their fingers crossed that this time the continental icon will come through and light up a dull December by Zimbabwean standards, otherwise someone will die of boredom this holiday and the situation is going to be made worse with the recent increase in beer prices.

