Deadline for DStv Awards fast approaching

Michel de Rosen. Eutelsat Chairman and CEO with 2014 Zimbabwean DStv Eutelsat Star winner Joseph Mahiya PIC: COURTESY OF EUTELSAT_SA

Deadline for those wishing to participate in this years edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards competition is fast approaching.

Interested candidates have only three weeks left to submit entries in either the international essay-writing or poster-designing contest.

Publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva said the deadline for entries is February 12.

“We are calling for entries from students aged between 14 and 19 years of age for the latest competition, again focused on stimulating an interest in the use of satellite technology to enhance African lives,” said Dziva.

“This is a competition open to young people across Africa, and is one in which Zimbabweans have had particular success in over the past few years, with winners and runners-up in the two different sections of the event.

“The competition is a collaboration of MultiChoice Africa and Eutelsat, partners since 1999 and which jointly launched the annual DStv Eutelsat Star Awards poster and essay competition in 2010. It is aimed at encouraging young people across Africa to focus on the benefits to the continent of satellite technology and to think about careers in science and technology,” she added.

The topic for this year for both categories is: “It’s sixty years since the first satellite – Sputnik – was launched, sending out the unique and well-known ‘beep, beep, beep’ signal. Looking back at this historic moment, write an essay or design a poster depicting how satellites have launched humankind into the 21st century and acted as a unifier.”

Entry forms are now available at any MultiChoice office, while copies also can be downloaded from www.dstvstarawards.com.

Entries are accepted in English, French and Portuguese and will be judged on the basis of high-standard criteria of accuracy, creativity, and originality.

“We look forward to entries coming through from all over the country, so that we can see the wealth of talent we have in this country doing themselves proud and also giving pride to their parents, schools and the community at large.”

The 2014 international essay winner was then 18-year-old Joseph Mahiya of Hellenic International Academy in Harare, while the following year’s international poster winner was then 19-year-old Mallon Marume of Mutare Boys’ High School. Each year there have been winners at national level, all of whom have received prizes from the competition organisers. Other winners have come from Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

