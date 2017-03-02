Demystifying Jazz with Filbert Marova

6 SHARES Share Tweet

Jazz musician and co-founder of The Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust (TZJCT), Filbert Marova has called on Zimbabweans across all races to embrace jazz music just like any other formidable art form that is celebrated within the country.

In an interview with Zimbo Jam, Marova said jazz is still lagging behind, and the time has come for people from all walks of life to appreciate and understand it in the same manner they do with the other music genres such as sungura.

“Even though it has been in existence for a long period of time, jazz music has remained a misunderstood art form with a lot of people having different views of what it is or not, and it has also failed to evolve as much as it should,” revealed Marova.

He bemoaned the reluctance by the country’s artists to try out this music genre saying the genre plays a central role in popular culture and it’s only left to musicians to explore its potential for growth.

“Not so many musicians produce jazz music in this country and because of that, the majority of Zimbabweans are denied the privilege to experience the joy and freedom of jazz music.”

He added, “I believe jazz music can also become part of popular culture just like sungura and dancehall if our musicians get exposed, to the extent of also desiring to record and release their compositions rather than concentrate on live shows only.”

He took a swipe at the notion amongst many Zimbabweans that jazz is for the old and affluent saying, these ideas are what led to the formation of TZJCT.

“That is the notion the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust is trying to dispel by exposing everyone to jazz, young and old, rich and poor. Jazz can be and should be enjoyed by everyone who loves music,” he said.

He further hinted on some projects that the organisation is undertaking in order to build the music genre in the country including the ‘Back to Jazzics’ live performances that take place every Sunday at the Alliance Francaise.

“I am pleased to say TZJCT has managed to engage young musicians who are passionate about jazz to showcase their talent. Furthermore, we have seen music lovers of different ages and backgrounds attending shows. It is my hope that the more exposure we give to jazz, the more the genre will attract interest from across the social divide,” said Marowa.