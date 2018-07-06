Diamond Musica hosts Chipfumo

Diamond Musica rocking the crowd at HICC. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

It’s a Friday in a chilly Harare, there surely is no better place to turn up and warm up than at the rhumba nights hosted by Diamond Musica.

The venue is Long Cheng Plaza’s Food and Nest Restaurant – where the party kicks from 8pm till the break of dawn.

Today’s show is a special one as it will not just be the ‘Katete so’ singers serenading fans but contemporary music singer, Progress Chipfumo will also be jamming.

“As usual the VIP Rhumba Night at Food Nest Restaurant Longchen Plaza, is the venue of choice for mature business folks,” said Diamond Musica frontman, Pitshou.

“Diamond Musica ‘Dis is Good’ gives the audience value for money with mature rhumba music.

“We are excited to be hosting one of the most amazing acts from Zimbabwe, Progress Chipfumo.

“I encourage all those who love quality mature entertainment to join us tonight,” he added.