Same Same But Different Zim-EU Relations: Comic and Cartoon Competition

If you are a young Zimbabwean below 35 years, the European Union delegation in Zimbabwe want to hear from you. Create a comic or cartoon with your thoughts about the relations between the EU and Zimbabwe – and don’t be shy. We want to see your creative ideas.

A professional jury will evaluate and select the winning work – a brand new, professional tablet, tailored for the working  needs of comic and cartoon artists, awaits the winner.

Deadline for your submission is 28 April 2017. You can either drop of your submission at the EU Delegation, 1 Norfolk Road, Mt Pleasant, Harare or send it via email to DELEGATION-ZIMBABWE-COMPETITION@eeas.europa.eu

If you have further questions, please contact the delegation help desk on the same email address.

 

Details are in the pamphlet below (pamphlet also available at European Union Delegation in Zimbabwe website)

Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

