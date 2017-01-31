Digital Library for Theatre In The Park

A scene from the play Super patriots and Morons that was performed at Theatre in the Park PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

With E-learning becoming the way to go in terms of educating student’s world over, Theatre In the Park (TITP) is working on setting up a digital library to assist students that study theatre art.

“We have realised that there are many students both local and abroad who wish to access various materials produced by theatre practitioners from way back in time and even current ones but at times they struggle because they do not know where to get the material,” said TITP production advisor, Nkululekho Sibanda. “So we have decided to upload most of the content we have on YouTube to create a library for the students.”

He added that not only will this benefit students but other theatre enthusiast’s world over to have an appreciation of Zimbabwean theatre.

“This library will not only benefit students but anyone else who would want to have an appreciation of how the theatre scene in Zimbabwe is like,” he added.

Proprietor of TITP, Daves Guzha said that this platform will also be like an online television.

“Since we have many works we are sitting on in our office, we thought why not share the content with the rest of the world via this online platform,” said Guzha.

“We do not only have theatre shows but also movies and comedy shows such Waiters. If you search for Waiters anywhere you will not find it.

“So by using this platform we now bring back old memories and the younger generation that never got to watch the shows will have an appreciation of where the local film industry started from,” explained Guzha.

Responding to whether the content might still be relevant considering the time factor he responded, “Well channels such as TCM have proved that no matter how old a production might be as long as it was done well it has relevance any day. So we are confident that we will get some good traffic to our channel.”