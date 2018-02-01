DJ Tamuka now a magician…talks new album and how he has made 300% progress at MTM

DJ Tamuka now called Tamuka De Magician PIC: COURTESY OF MTM

9 SHARES Share Tweet

2017 was a very good year for music producer DJ Tamuka as he managed to consistently produce bangers that caused a buzz in the country.

Besides singles such as Jerusarema, Akiliz, and Nhema, what catapulted him the beat maker to the top of the food chain was his superb work on Jah Prayzah’s productions – from singles My Lilly and Nziyo yeRudo to arguably the album of the year, ‘Kutonga Kwaro’.

Tamuka aka We Gweru has hit the ground running in 2018 as he has already produced the most anticipated single of the year which sees Jah Prayzah and Jah Cure collaborate.

Zimbo Jam caught up with the busy bee at his studios and discovered that his now called Tamuka De Magician and he is working on his own album.

On where the name Tamuka De Magician came from he said, “The name Tamuka De Magician comes from the type of work that I have done which has seen me take artists from one level to another with the beats I make. I believe that is magic and hence I call myself the magician now.”

De Magician revealed that for his magic to work he has to connect with the artist first.

“I cannot just produce for anybody, I need to connect with the individual first. If I fail I have to refer you to someone else or if I feel there is potential especially with work that comes to me for mastering, I actually suggest to the artist to rework the track and we make it sound better.”

We Gweru also revealed that he had been working with foreign acts before he joined MTM and he can produce for any genre.

“I used to make beats and sale then online to different artists. However, mostly budding foreign acts would be my clientele. Nowadays I get inquiries from the likes of Davido and Mr Eazi so we are growing.

“Regards the misconception that I only do projects for artists within the Afrobeats genre, let me say I can produce for any genre.

“At the moment am working on a museve album, have done many hip hop tracks and my stronghold is actually house music – folks can look out for house tracks this year.”

The bubbly producer also revealed to us that he is dropping his debut album this year.

“I am going to release my album called Mazvita which is also my daughters. As the title means thank you, I am just thanking everyone who has believed in me over the years and also the Lord Almighty for giving me the gift.

“Am not sure of the release dates and number of tracks but I can tell you that it will feature a number of African artists – Zimbabweans included as well.

“I want to have a video done for each of the tracks on the album as well,” revealed Tamuka.

On whether the music industry is paying the bills and meeting the needs of his family, he said, “The music is making a lot of sense and am able to fend for my family.

“Since joining Military Touch Movement (MTM) I have achieved 300% of the things I wanted.

“Once upon a time I used to say I wish I could just produce an album for Plaxedes Wenyika and I did that last year. I said to myself before I die I want to produce a track for Tuku and that is already in the pipeline.

“Today, I see myself working with big names on the continent as well as on the global music stage and I have reconfigured myself as I have realised there aren’t any limitations at all.

“I now dream bigger and I am sure I can work on a project with Jay-Z in the near future.”

Like this: Like Loading...