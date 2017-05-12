Dj Tira courts Zim’s Awa

South Africa's Dj Tira and Bulawayo's Hip Hop queen AWA PIC: COURTESY OF AWA

Zimbabwe’s revered female hip hop artist, Awakhiwe Sibanda affectionately known as AWA is in the studio, recording a song with multi-award-winning hit making South African music producer-cum- wheel spinner, Dj Tira real name Mthokozisi Khathi.

Word hit the streets after Dj Tira took to his Instagram and posted a short video clip from a recording session with the fast paced rapper.

The Germany based Makokoba raised lyrical genius however could not be drawn to reveal much when contacted for a comment insisting her management, Outhere Records from Germany will communicate once something is out.

However she did not hide her excitement at this project in the making.

Known for producing hits with artists like DJ Fisherman, DJ C’ndo and Big Nuz we await to hear Dj Tira’s Midas touch on the collaboration. Zimbojam will keep you updated.