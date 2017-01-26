Doc Vikela celebrates growth

Doc Vikela performing at the Bustop TV anniversary. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Renowned comedian, Victor Mpofu, will stage a show this coming Friday January 27, 2017, in celebration of his comedy name, Doc Vikela which has grown and become a brand over the years.

The show which is to take place at Sopranos restaurant in Avondale, is running under the title, ‘Late with January Disease Cure’.

In an interview with Zimbo Jam, Doc Vikela said the show is an event that marks his growth and defines him as a formidable stand-alone brand within the Zimbabwean comedy circles.

“The show is Doc Vikela becoming a stand-alone brand and it is celebration of growth. It is a move to define the new face that we intend to put on comedy,” he said.

He further expressed unlimited gratitude to the response of his fans who have seen him grow and establish his brand in Zimbabwe.

“The response has been great and I can safely say that I am now a comedy brand, all thanks to the fans who support me through thick and thin,” he added.

The hilarious comedian revealed that the title to the show was inspired by the realities on the ground were people normally go through economic hardships in January, but comedy then comes in to cure them from their stresses.

“We were doing a show in January and we realised doctors bring cures always but we are doing the show late in the January disease month, hence the title. It however does not mean we will be talking about January disease as we will be doing our thing as we always do,” he said.

He urged people to attend in their numbers and named supporting comedians who are also expected to perform.

“The show will be hosted by Cde Fatso, and we will have King Kandororo, Kadem the Komik, Tinaye and one surprise act,” he said.