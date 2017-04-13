Doc Vikela to record One-Man-Show at HIFA

Doc Vikela to stage one man show at HIFA PHOTO: COURTESY OF WWW.EVERYTHINGZIMBABWE.CO.ZW

Award-winning comedian Doc Vikela is set to stage his debut one man show at the upcoming Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA).

“I am excited at the prospect of doing my one man show at HIFA. It is super humbling that it is also being produced by Carl Joshua Ncube,” said the comedy doctor.

Vikela said he has postponed his national tour just to focus on this show as it is quite a daunting task.

“It is a huge task that I am very serious about to the extent that i have put on hold my national tour to direct all energy to this show,” he revealed.

On what comedy lovers should look out for at the show he said, “People should come through to see growth and evolution of the brand Doc Vikela. Over the past years I have been working towards such opportunities. People should come ready to laugh.”

Carl Joshua Ncube who is producing the comedy programme for HIFA also shared with us some of the acts set to perform at this year’s festival.

“I am producing the comedy programme for HIFA which basically means curating the talent and scheduling as well as hosting the international comics so they get a correct context of zimbabwe and the comedy audiences here,” said Carl.

“We have from Ireland Aidan Killian, Canada represented by Dana Alexander, South Africa will be covered by Carvin Goldstone and Doc Vikela will feature in his HIFA one man show debut.”