Featured, Music

Dongo reflects on UK tour

Zimbo Jam Network 0 396
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE

R n b artist, Trevor Dongo says his recent tour of the UK was a resounding success and believes sets a good tone for the rest of his 2017.

“The UK tour was amazing, the crowds were awesome,we received so much support and I even had a chance to sample tracks from my two month old new album, ‘BEYOND’, and they were well received,” recalled Dongo.

He added that the tour organisers, Afro Kings, extended his stay and organised two more shows for him.

“This Tour was worth it because I had a chance to introduce new music to my fans and im glad they loved it.

“A lot of people tend to overlook the positive impact social media has, whoever thought our Tour would be successful after advertising it only online?

“Our God is an amazing God and he surely made it possible,I give him all the glory,” continued Dongo.

Fans at the Trevor's show in the UK PIC: COURTESY OF TREVOR DONGO trevor4
Fans at the Trevor's show in the UK PIC: COURTESY OF TREVOR DONGO
Fans at the Trevor's show in the UK PIC: COURTESY OF TREVOR DONGO
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE trevor_
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE
Fans at the Trevor's show in the UK PIC: COURTESY OF TREVOR DONGO trevor3
Fans at the Trevor's show in the UK PIC: COURTESY OF TREVOR DONGO
Fans at the Trevor's show in the UK PIC: COURTESY OF TREVOR DONGO
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE trevor_home
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE trevor2
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE trevor1
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE
Trevor Dongo enjoying himself on stage PIC: COURTESY OF BRIAN PEPEREKE
Previous ArticleNext Article
Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are humann by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.