Don’t mock a rich person – Chiwanza

Businessman, Chamu Chiwanza stressing a point as Saba pays close attention.

“…going on social media to mock a rich person won’t make them poor, neither will it make you rich. Instead appreciate what they have achieved and you will attract the riches to yourself,” said businessman, Chamu Chiwanza as he launched Sabastain Magacha’s new album at Theatre in The Park on Friday.

Chiwanza was stressing the importance of stopping the current hate talk especially on social media platforms which results in people blasting each other over petty issues.

“It’s an aspect of game recognize game and that’s it.

“Am really excited to be guest of honour at this launch because Saba and I come a long long way.

“I am positive that Zimbabweans will love this new album,” he added.

The flamboyant businessman purchased a copy of the album for aÂ cool $800.

To the music, in an effort to reduce piracy, Saba launched his album, ‘Wonererwai Jesu’ on a USB disc as opposed to the traditional CD.

The disc comes with a password and can be locked meaning only the owner has access to it.

The energetic Magacha sampled some of his new tracks and they were well received by the crowd as many danced and sang along.

Despite being dazzled by Magacha, guests were kept entertained by host, comedian, Gonyeti as well asÂ guest performance fromÂ Janet Manyowa, and Tinashe Magacha.

