We don’t pay local artists peanuts – HIFA

HIFA Executive Director Maria Wilson stressing a point. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

“Direct all local artists saying we get paid peanuts at HIFA to me,” said HIFA executive director, Maria Wilson whilst responding to a question at a press briefing held on Tuesday at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

“We do not pay local artists peanuts when compared to foreign acts that perform at the festival. If anything we pay an individual according to what they command in the market,” added Wilson.

She continued, “We are known to be a reliable payer who creates a stage that an artist wants to perform on. We are known too for being extremely fair.

“When you compare a local artiste to a visiting one, you will realise that 90% of the international acts coming to the festival are coming at highly discounted fees because they want to be seen at the festival as HIFA attracts at least 30 scouts from various international festivals.”

Wilson further emphasised the fact that as a nonprofit making festival they cannot afford high cost acts.

“We cannot afford high cost acts at HIFA but we try to be as fair as we possibly can. There is definitely no discrepancy between Zimbabwean acts and visiting artists.”

Wilson’s remarks come at a time when a number of local artists are alleged to be accusing HIFA of paying more performance fees to visiting international acts as compared to the local acts.

Meanwhile, Wilson revealed that the festival will this year run under the theme, ‘We Count’ from May 1-6, 2018.

