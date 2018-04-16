Dr Tumi concert a resounding success

Dr Tumi captured in the moment.. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

In a land where Christians are starved of quality entertainment, when the opportunity comes for them to party, they always come out in their numbers and it was the case on Saturday afternoon as droves packed the HICC for the Dr Tumi concert.

When the announcement of the gig was made that the South African singer was coming many did not believe till the singer started posting on his Facebook, creating excitement amongst fans and come the day, it was all smiles and the only tears flowing were those of joy.

First to perform was Minister Mahendere who gave a stellar performance with his band that was dressed immaculately â€“ if there was a price for best dressed band, they were going to take it on the night.

For a full hour the â€˜Makanaka Jesuâ€™ singer serenaded people with hits from his â€˜Getting Personal with Godâ€™ projects.

The crowd was very responsive, singing dancing and worshipping along with Mahendere.

After such a fiery set, it would be difficult for some acts to takeover â€“ but not for Zamar.

The â€˜Agere Pachigaro’ hit singer came on stage with calmness powered by The Outfit band and took people into the third heavens.

Dropping hit after hit, taking the audience deeper and deeper into worship, it was clear that the man has something unique on him and hence he bagged a R1 million recording deal in South Africa where he is now based.

Leaving the altar on fire just like he had found it after Mahendere’s act, Zamar handed over to the headline act, Dr Tumi.

Again, showing experience, the singer simply continued with the worship business and instantly engaged with the crowd.

Though there were moments where his set intensity took a dip, the multi award-winning act picked it up towards the end, opening the heavens above all those who were in the 4000 sitter auditorium.

Apostle Java, the brains behind the concert dubbed the â€˜Thy Kingdom Come Worship Summitâ€™ has revealed that this will now be an annual event.

