Dreamstar selects Harare finalists

The Judges _ Leonard Mapfumo, Dj Nikki and Edrick Godzongere

It was a euphoric experience this past weekend as more than 150 diversely talented artists converged at Batanai Gardens for the Harare leg of the national talent search, Dreamstar.



The talent scout was only looking for top quality stuff and the artists gave them double and more. The contest was fierce but sadly the judges had room for only 23.

Acts that made it to the next round include Peter from Afrikera Dance Company, Blossom a female singer, 4GO10 Tribe dance crew, Michelle a singer, and Mhodzi Marimba group.

One of the judges, radio personality, Dj Nikki challenged Zimbabweans to change their attitude towards home grown talent saying, “We need to start pushing local talent from all angles. That’s the only way we can get more appreciation outside.”

Seasoned choreographer and also a judge for the contest, Edrick Godzongere applauded the efforts and work by Dreamstar and their union with Delta Beverages’ Chibuku Neshamwari for appreciating and embracing contemporary dance and including it in this year’s competition as they celebrate 55 years. Edrick expressed his excitement at the improved creative talent they are seeing from this year’s auditions which have been going around provinces.

Jacaranda Culture and Media Cooperation (hosts of the talent search) arts director, Leonard Mapfumo believes Zimbabwe has enormous talent but that talent has limited opportunities for exposure and growth.

He highlighted that during his early days as a musician there were programmes dedicated to young upcoming artists and this is what helped them grow their careers. “Dreamstar is one avenue for grooming artists. We need more platforms to be developed and supported.

“We start celebrating artists when they make it out there but it all starts at home,” said Mapfumo.

This years first prize is a cool $3 000 cash, a recording deal, the second and third prizes are $1 500 and $750, respectively. Top 10 finalists also have opportunities to travel to China on a cultural exchange tour.

The brainchild of Chinese Federation of Zimbabwe together with Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, Dreamstar has over the past five years been unearthing raw and unsung talent in music, dance,beatbox and other artistic disciples, mentoring them and taking them on international tours.

The past two editions were won by beatboxer’s Probeatz and Tafara Dondo with runners up also walking away with empowering accolades and touring contracts in China for months.

Harare marks the completion of the national audition process and the performers will now prepare for the semi-finals whose date will be announced soon before the grand finale at the end of the year.