DStv avails FA Cup on all bouquets

The Emirates FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium PIC: COURTESY OF FA.COM

As the competition on the digital space intensifies with Kwese TV recently launching in three countries and soon spreading across the continent, DStv has availed the 2016/17 Emirates FA Cup season to all DStv packages at no extra cost.

From Saturday February, 18 to May, 2017, all active DStv customers on Compact, Family and Access will get to watch the competition which is entering into it’s fifth round.

“At MultiChoice, we understand that our customers love football as much as we do. With the Afcon 2017 now over, we want to make sure that they continue to enjoy world-class football, regardless of their package plan,” said Lovemore Mangwende, Chief Executive Officer for MultiChoice Zimbabwe. “Adding the rest of the season of Emirates FA Cup to all the DStv packages will further add more value for our customers as well as enhance their viewing experience.”

Football fans can look forward to plum fixtures that include Blackburn Rovers vs 12-time cup holders Manchester United on SS3 (SD/HD), SuperSport Select 2, Maximo 1 (SD/HD) and Maximo 360. To Kick off the 5th round that will lead to the anticipated final game taking place at the Wembley on May 27, viewers can look forward to the following games:

Saturday, 18 Feb

Burnley vs Lincoln City at 14:30 CAT

Wolves vs Chelsea at 19:30 CAT

Sunday, 19 Feb

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur at 16:00 CAT

Blackburn Rovers vs Manchester United at 18:15 CAT

Monday, 20 Feb

Sutton United vs Arsenal at 21:55 CAT