DStv is lit this July

Catch Outback Truckers on DSTV PIC: COURTESY OF DSTV

Worried that the dusty winds that have engulfed Zimbabwe might ruin your leisure time with friends and family at your favourite outdoor chill spot?

Worry not because DStv has you covered this winter with some cool shows lined up to keep you entertained with your buddies indoors.

Now besides the ongoing enthralling world cup on Super Sport channels as well as the just started Wimbledon tennis showdown, Discovery channel also has a treat for you with the crazy â€˜Outback Truckersâ€™.

They drive the biggest trucks on earth along the toughest roads and loneliest highways in the world. Australia’s outback truckers are men and women in monster rigs, on marathon runs, traversing some of the most inhospitable terrain on the planet.

If that is not your type of gig why not try some sci-fi missions with â€˜Flatlinersâ€™ on M-net.

This is the ambitious remake of the frightening 80â€™s cult classic. Obsessed with death, a group of medical students conduct a series of dangerous and haunting experiments. Sunday, 7 July at 21:00 CAT. Also available on DStv Now.

For those who love telenovelaâ€™s, Telemundo brings you â€˜Blood and Wineâ€™ â€“ theÂ riveting telenovela revolves around two close knit families who are bonded over producing the best quality wine, however a traffic accident that cost the life of one of the family members resulted in a lot of anger, disloyalty, vengeance and more. Weekdays at 17:00 CAT.

If you are enthusiastic about girl power then Foxlife is the place to be as it bringsÂ Todayâ€™s Leading Women â€“ anÂ insightful 13-part series thatÂ focuses on female empowerment.

Hosted by Buchi Lenoir an established Lagos female businessÂ woman, over this series watch as she discovers the motivation, dreams, ambitions and methods employed by some of Africa’s most creative and industrious female entrepreneurs. Starting Monday, 10 July at 19:55 CAT.