DStv launches another chick flick channel

If you love romantic films subscribe your DStv and sit back all snuggled up on your couch in this early winter as DStv gives you a selection of telenovelas.

MultiChoice Africa and AMC Networks International have announced the launch telenovela channel Eva+, a sister channel to Eva that first aired on DStv in 2015.

“Eva+ began airing on Monday 24 April on all DStv packages on channel 142 . Similarly to its sister channel Eva, Eva+ will offer high production value Latin American telenovelas fully dubbed in English,” read a statement from MultiChoice.

Eva+ will air double bills of four telenovela titles every weekday and marathons over the weekend, including Secret Love, A Love to Remember, The Mother In Law, and many more.

But is tho telenovela approach not just satisfying one section of the viewers?

What about those who love thrillers or action drama’s and cannot afford the expensive bouquets? – can’t MultiChoice also introduce a station that caters for this niche instead of just investing in the same area?

Eva will continue to broadcast on the DStv platform, and in addition to the Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages on channel 141, it is now offered in the Family package, reaching further audiences.

Two of the most successful series, Secret Love, Wait for Me, We are Family (Somos Familia) and Fooled into Love from the Eva schedule, are also part of the exciting lineup customers can look forward to.