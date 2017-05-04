DStv launches M-Net Binge

M-Net Binge

M-Net and MultiChoice will on Saturday May 6, launch M-Net Binge, a weekend-only ‘watch-and-record’ channel.

“M-Net Binge will be live on DStv channel 900 on Saturdays and Sundays between 9.30pm and 5am with back-to-back episodes of selected series for the weekend,” said MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager, Liz Dziva.

“This is an ideal time for recording off DStv and will enable viewers to create their own ‘box sets’ of shows on their decoders to enjoy when it suits them best. Alternatively, late-night viewers can watch the shows live.”

M-Net Binge will give DStv Premium viewers access to entire seasons of hit shows that have been premiered on channels such as M-Net, M-Net Edge and VUZU Amp.

On opening weekend, M-Net Binge will feature all nine episodes of the first season of David Lynch’s famous crime drama, while season two’s 23 episodes of Twin Peaks will come in three batches on Sunday May 7, Saturday 12 and Sunday May 13.

“Viewers really enjoy watching shows back to back and this channel gives viewers a chance to indulgence themselves with favoured series.

“M-Net’s well-received and successful movie pop-up channels have shown that DStv Premium viewers love what is called curated content. M-Net Binge is an exciting initiative for series fans who want to see top shows that they may have missed or want to watch again.

“The channel complements the fresh content on M-Net with its extended prime-time viewing that runs from 6am to midnight daily,” added Liz.