DStv opens up channels to local filmmakers

For years now, there has been a battle between Dstv and local film producers, with the latter arguing that the former does not give them a chance to tell their story on the pay-tv platform.

However, the tension levels between the two parties which have since been declining with the formation of Zambezi Magic by DStv might soon disappear – DStv is reaching out to local filmmakers in a bid to get them on air.

The process of doing this will be kick started by MultiChoice Africa hosting local content summits in Harare and Bulawayo this December.

The aim of summits is to attract high levels of top-quality productions from Zimbabwe for broadcast on DStv channels and they will include skills training and information sessions from various industry experts.

Topics that will be covered include scripting and screenwriting, editing, directing, cinematography, set design and costume plus many other aspects that go into a high quality production.

“This summit will be hosted by MultiChoice Africa with the aim of encouraging local producers to create films and television programmes that are of a high standard, with the potential to attract viewers not just from Zimbabwe, but across the continent,” said publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva.

“There are a number of platforms under the DStv umbrella that can be utilised by local film-makers and producers for continental and international broadcast of their work, most notably the Zambezi Magic channel, which was created to provide a platform for local producers to tell their stories.

“But, there are other channels that are looking across Africa for content and such local content summits highlight all of these opportunities.”

Unfortunately, the channels are not in a position to provide exclusive funding for production. However, they do pay producers for use of content, and the visiting speakers at the workshops will highlight their expectations in terms of content, quality, relevance and creativity in the films and programmes being sought.

Producers and film-makers from across Zimbabwe are being encouraged to put their names and credentials forward for consideration for attendance at the workshops, and can e-mail summit@dstv.co.zw requesting to be on the invitation list.

Continued Dziva, “This is a genuine outreach exercise aimed at setting in motion a continuous flow of local productions onto DStv, taking them to audiences beyond our own borders and placing them as strategically competitive with productions from the rest of the continent.”

