DStv upgrades clients

The cast of Pure Genuis that will be showing on Mnet. PIC: COURTESY OF JUST JAR JR.

From reducing subscription fees last year, to availing the FA Cup on all bouquets just last month, DStv has decided to upgrade its clients this April.

Content of specialist DStv channels M-Net Edge, M-Net Family and M-Net Movies Showcase is being merged into other channels as part of an exercise to upgrade viewers’ experiences of DStv’s Premium bouquet and reduce repeats.

“Starting on April 1, content on M-Net Edge will be integrated into M-Net channel, giving subscribers a supersized channel with bumper-to-bumper entertainment. In addition, prime time on M-Net 101 will be extended to cover the period from 6pm to midnight every day,” said MultiChoice Zimbabwe public relations manager, Liz Dziva.

“Content on this channel will include sitcoms at 6pm, international reality shows at 6.30pm and drama, crime, comedy or action series from 7.30pm.

“After general children’s viewing time – that is, from 9.30pm to midnight – customers can enjoy edgier entertainment like Billions season 2, Magicians season 2; and Leftovers season 3, amongst many others.

“M-Net will pull out all the stops to give DStv customers exceptional entertainment at weekends, with reality shows being dropped on Saturdays and Sundays in favour of sitcoms and dramas from 6pm. Brand new series like medical drama, Pure Genius, dark comedy Imposters and Prison Break will air from 7.30pm,” she revealed.

M-Net Movies Showcase on channel 107 will be dropped in favour of more themed pop-up channels, which have been well received by viewers in Zimbabwe.

“The pop-up channels are extremely popular, and viewers have given feedback to say they love the fact that they can easily find a collection of favourite movies packaged under a specific theme on one channel. They enjoyed the Star Wars and Harry Potter pop-up channels last year, and response to the current James Bond channel is great. We are planning more throughout the year,” added Liz.

Liz also advised clients that there would be two, three or four back-to-back episodes of shows in the weeks before M-Net Edge closed, so viewers should reset recording schedules.