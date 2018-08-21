DStv warns customers

Illegal DSTV installations

“Many customers are faced by budget constraints and they are tempted to resort to all kinds of ‘cheaper’ methods to get their satellite dishes and decoders installed. They hope this will save them money, but more often than not we get a call within a few weeks from these customers complaining that the broadcast quality isn’t very good, or that error messages constantly appear on their screen. They feel frustrated and often end up having to pay much more money to fix the problem,” reads a statement from MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager, Liz Dziva.

This comes after MultiChoice has realised increased complaints from clients who are using bogus installers to mount their satellite dishes.

Dziva says unauthorised installers are often fly-by-nights taking viewers’ money and then running, leaving behind a trail of disaster.

“Accredited MultiChoice installers are professionally trained by MultiChoice technicians to ensure that every installation meets the company’s exacting standards. MultiChoice also has a system in place in which every installation is logged, allowing technicians to quickly and easily check on the signal strength and quality of new installations.”

MultiChoice partners with dozens of small to medium-sized businesses across Zimbabwe in facilitating the installation of DStv dishes. These businesses contribute towards sustaining local communities, providing much-needed employment opportunities, skills development and incomes for families where, often, they previously had none.

She continued: “When we roll out our service to a new area and begin installations, it is not uncommon for people in the community to come and thank us for the employment opportunities we are providing.

“In new areas we either canvas for entrepreneurs interested in beginning an installation business to partner with us or, as is most often the case, members of the local community recognise the MultiChoice brand, and approach us asking how they can become accredited installers. Both scenarios are equally encouraging, as they allow us to partner with proactive, passionate individuals who want to be part of the MultiChoice family.”