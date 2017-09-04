Dull ending to Zim Film Festival

ZIFFT 2017 trophies PIC: COURTESY OF KUSH CARTER

This year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Film Festival (ZIFF) ended with a rather dull awards night on Saturday at the ZIFF Hub.

Compared to previous years, the awards were poorly curated, leading to a lot of disorder.

Yes, funding was bad for the festival but things like clearly printing the name of an award winner on a paper or knowing the name of the award presenter don’t require money.

The general mood on the night was not reflective of the renaissance in the film sector.

Many big players in the sector were not even present as well as the local award winners – and yet in years gone by this has been an event attended by the who’s who in Zimbabwean film.

None the less, kudos to the organisers for hosting the awards under very difficult conditions.

With limited funding and powered by passion and faith, the organisers managed to host the week long festival which was graced by Zimbabwean Hollywood star, Rick Cosnett as well as Chiedza Mhende who stars in the South African soap opera, Generations: The Legacy.

Below is the full list of 2017 winners:

Best African Short: Sicela Amanzi

Best African Documentary: Kayayo

Best African Feature: T- Junction (Tanzania)

Best International Short: Smoked

Best International Documentary: Spoon

Best International Feature: Lee Sua

Best Zimbabwean Actress: Ammara Brown in Muzita rababa: The Fall of Esau

Best Zimbabwean Actor: Kevin Hansen

Best Zimbabwean Feature: Mind Games

Best Zimbabwean Short: Chipo nechipopai

Best Zimbabwean Documentary: Battle of Mavhonde

Best Director: Tatenda Mbudzi

Best Depiction of a woman: Ammara Brown in Muzita rababa: The Fall of Esau

The Hi-5 winners are:

1st winner: Derby B Heta – Things we do for love

2nd winner: Sydney Tarevashe – A thousand men

3rd winner: Thabiso Phiri- A tale of old lovers

Safirio Madzikatire Awards:

Pelagia Viaji (Actress)

Priscilla Sithole (filmmaker)

Peter Kampira (Actor)

Edward Chikomba (Cameraman)

Capri Winner For Iiff Zifft Joint Festival 2017:

Angela Mutizira- (Mufakose) Deep Freezer Winner

Lizziness Chitandale- (Mufakose) Upright Fridge Winner

Walter Gwangwadze – (Wetsgate) Microwave Winner