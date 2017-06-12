The Enthuse Party Bus is back!

Brains behind #ThisBhazi, Steph Kapfunde aboard the party bus last year

6 SHARES Share Tweet

Last year some adventurous revelers got to experience their New Year’s part in style as they were hosted to a treat of a lifetime on the #ENTHUSE party bus aka #ThisBhazi.

Well 2017 will be no different as the party bus returns with more exciting instalments.

“With support from partners new and previous, we have put a lot of effort into making the experience better, from accommodation to entertainment, participants should expect a bigger and better party experience,” said one of the organisers, Stephanie Kapfunde.

This edition follows the successful pilot in 2016 which received critical acclamation from its participants and was supported by brands that included DStv Zimbabwe, Dewar’s Whiskey and Hunter’s Cider.

“#ThisBhazi tickets will include three nights of bed and breakfast in Victoria Falls. The ticket will also guarantee a three day pass into the Jameson Vic Falls Carnival known as Africa’s biggest New Year’s Party as well as sunset booze cruise on the mighty Zambezi,” read a statement from the #ThisBhazi team.

The full ticket for the 2017 edition which perks such as three nights of bread and breakfast in the resort town of Victoria Falls will go for $450.

Stephanie continued, “We chose to open the ticket box earlier this time so that everyone who wants to join us has a chance to save up or pay in installments, we definitely expect to sell out this year.

“The Victoria Falls Party Bus is what happens when you put a bunch of fun-loving people from across the region, an awesome live DJ, a few shots of wiser waters in a luxury coach, all wrapped into one big unforgettable experience, last year had a ride full of shenanigans. This year we take it up a notch, so don’t be left out”