Ethiopian Airlines introduces Spain to Victoria Falls flights

Ethiopian Airlines will introduce flights from Spain to Zimbabwe in March this year

Ethiopian Airlines will introduce flights from Spain to Zimbabwe in March this year and will engage in joint marketing initiatives aimed at promoting Zimbabwean tourism in the Spanish and Portuguese markets.

This was revealed by the Ethiopian Airlines Area Manager for Spain and Portugal Mr Alemu Bekele during the official launch of the Victoria Falls –Madrid route in Spain last week.

“We are excited to be working with progressive destinations like Zimbabwe through the ZTA. We see a lot of potential in the Madrid- Victoria Falls route so it is our undertaking to nurture and develop this route together with them. We are planning on having roadshows and particularly in Spain and Portugal”, said Mr Bekele.

Speaking at the same occasion, the CEO of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Mr Karikoga Kaseke, expressed gratification at how Ethiopian Airlines has continued to respond to the aspirations of Zimbabwe tourism.

“Ethiopian Airlines has consistently supported us and always been forthcoming to our calls for close collaboration in the areas of joint marketing and promotion. We are optimistic that close cooperation will yield more results for mutual benefit. So this year we will fully implement the MoU we signed with them. It is our wish to expand this collaboration to cover other markets in the entire Europe and beyond,” said Mr Kaseke.

The ZTA boss added that apart from Ethiopian Airlines there are other Airlines that have expressed interest in flying into the resort town of Victoria Falls.

“A number of Airlines have shown interest in flying into Victoria Falls and as government we will continue to court more airlines because we want to see the full utilization of the recently upgraded and commissioned Victoria Falls International Airport. It has untapped potential to become a hub of air traffic in the sub region,” he said.

The ZTA and Ethiopian Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding for joint marketing and cooperation last year. The two parties have continued to work together, including during Zimbabwe’s premier business exchange, Sanganai/ Hlanganani World Tourism Expo that saw the hosting of travel trade buyers from Spain and Portugal. Meanwhile, more promotional programmes for this market are lined up for this year and beyond.

The Ethiopian Airlines will, from 26 March, be flying into Victoria Falls 4 times a week and prospects of increasing its frequency are high according to Mr Bekele.