ExQ partners with Unplugged for album launch

ExQ's to launch his Tseu Tseu album PIC: COURTESY OF MTM

On April 14, award winning rapper, ExQ will drop a fresh album titled Tseu Tseu in partnership with Unplugged Zimbabwe.

“The launch is happening in partnership with Unplugged Zimbabwe at a venue to be announced soon,” said ExQ to the Zimbo Jam.

The ‘Bhachura’ hit maker revealed to us what the project is all about.

“This album its all about happiness, love and quality music,” he said.

“We took our time to create it. I can’t really measure the period we took because I wanted to put it out the with a good quality sound and a good team behind the production.”

He says the title is rooted in the Zimbabwean culture.

“Tseu Tseu is a small cultivated land for domestic farming that can be able to feed the whole village. This album is going to feed your ears and you will fall in love with it. There are tracks for everyone to fall in love with and dance to.”

He also explained the part DJ Stavo plays on the album.

“Dj Stavo is a friend and brother in the industry and we have always supported each other. We have a couple of tracks we have worked on together.”

The ‘Alleluyah’ singer also revealed there is a bonus for fans.

“There is a bonus something for my fans to appreciate through a video we are dropping soon from the album one of my favourite tracks,” revealed ExQ.

