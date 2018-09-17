Farhan Esat headlines Shoko Fest comedy night

South African comedian, Farhan Esat PIC: COURESTESY OF FARHAN

After cracking ribs with a stellar set during his last performance in Harare at the HICC two years ago, South African based Zimbabwean comedian, Farhan Esat will headline this year’s comedy night at Shoko Festival.

Esat is a regular on the South African comedy circuit who was nominated for the Best New Comer of the Year at the South Africa Comics Choice Awards 2015 and 2016.

He has opened shows for comedy heavyweights like Riaad Moosa and Anne Kansime. He was recently invited to perform at South Africa’s highly-rated Kings & Queens of Comedy show.

The innovative show entitled ‘Comrade Fatso Presents Coups, Elections & Bullet Trains’ will be hosted by the daring Comrade Fatso and will be taking place at Reps Theatre in Belgravia Harare on Friday September 28, 2018.

“The show promises to present an extremely unique comedy experience to a Zimbabwean audience as it will include stand up comedians, comedy interviews, improv comedy, a mini-game show, and unexpected surprises for attendees,” read a statement from Shoko Festival.

The comedy extravaganza will also give audiences a space to laugh at the crazy events of the last year in Zimbabwe as comedian’s poke fun at politics, society and recent national events.

Other acts set to feature at the show are veteran Michael K, Bulawayo’s MaForty as well as rising stars King Kandoro and Tinaye.