Our favourite responses to Trump’s #shithole comments

The responses to Trump's 'shithole' comments have been passionate and plentiful.

Donald Trump unleashed a firestorm last week when he referred to Haiti and African countries as “shithole countries.” Boy were Africans mad. Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook were ablaze with ire and fury. At times like this, however, there are always people who somehow aptly sum up collective sentiment and provide guidance and perspective and then there are those who can twist a situation to make it funny and beneficial in unlikely ways. We found some of these and are sharing them here.

‘Stop seeking validation-

– Cynthia Marangwanda“This is why as Africans we need to focus on ourselves and stop seeking validation from foreign nations that clearly despise us.”

‘It’s not Sithole’

– Lenin Ndebele

Sithole is a common surname in Southern Africa. That’s as much explaining as we’ll do about this one which had us in total sticthes.

“The whole weekend, Sithole this, Sithole that! Tholukuth it’s shithole lol.”

‘Civilisation has effed over that continent’

Jason Chesnut

“From Eisenhower’s CIA-led murder of Patrice Lumumba — democratically elected in the Congo — to “King” Leopold II’s torture and rape of Burundi and Rwanda, white #shithole “civilization” has fucked over that continent.” Read more of his post here.

ZambiaTourism.com

decided to own it

This travel & tourism marketing agency from Zambia just decided to own it.

‘If Africa is a shithole, what are Americans doing here?’

– Tendai Rinos Mwanaka

“Self-hate has made some Africans support Trump’s “shithole” insult!

Maybe its time for another song like, “The Blair that I know is a toilet”

We can improvise it to, “the shithole that I know is a Trump”

By the way, if Africa is a “shithole” how come there are hundreds of thousands of Americans in Africa, and tens of thousands of American companies here. What are they doing here? Shitting?”

‘We even have a lake that looks like a shithole’

– EES TV

This Namibian company took ownership of the ‘shithole’ insult’ a new level with this humorous video.

‘More than vulgar language’

– United Nations

Rupert Colville, spokesman for the United Nations Human Rights Office said that Trump’s comments were not just about vulgar language. “This is not just a story about vulgar language. It is about opening the door to humanity’s worst side. It is about validating and encouraging racism and xenophobia that will potentially disrupt and even destroy the lives of many people.”

‘Trump properties are Shitholes’

– Reviewers on Yelp

The online backlash has not been limited to ire-filled comments and videos. CNN reported that the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC had seen its average Yelp rating drop from four out of five stars to two stars after almost 800 one-star reviews described the hotel as a “shithole.” The Vancouver Sun reports that Mar-A-Lago’s Yelp page was besieged with similar comments, as were Trump hotels in other states, and even other countries including Trump Tower in Vancouver where the one-star reviews have been “pouring in” since Trump’s “shithole” comments (Pic: Vancouver Sun)

It is a privilege, not a burden

– John F. Kennedy

Many years before Trump started spitting out verbal poison, one of his wiser predecessors, John F. Kennedy had this to say about immigrants from all countries.

When ignorance & bigotry are aligned, it is a dangerous force

– US Senator Cory Booker (New Jersey)

Trump could learn from the dignity of Haitians

– Anderson Cooper (CNN)

Cooper fought back tears as he spoke about his close ties to Haiti. “They (Haitians) stand tall and they have dignity. It’s a dignity many in this white house could learn from. It’s a dignity the president, with all of his money and all of his power, could learn from as well.”

A Tweetstorm history lesson

– Journalist Jonathan M. Katz

American journalist and author, Jonathan M. Katz, posted this Tweetstorm with a little history lesson for all to read. Katz was the only full-time American news correspondent stationed in Haiti during the January 2010 earthquake.

How can you be so crass?

– American News Anchor Alisha Laventure

Laventure not only hit at Trump but at those who ‘won’t hold him accountable for his words.

‘Let me tell you what Haiti has done for us’

– Joy Reid (TV host & Correspondent)

Joy Reid gave us all a lesson on how Haiti has contributed to America’s might, wealth and culture.

Norway renamed in solidarity with Africa

– Breaking Bugh

And to round it all up the satirical blog, Breaking Burgh, ran this amusing take on things, claiming that Norway had renamed itself in solidarity with the people of Africa and Haiti.

