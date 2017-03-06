Female acts get a boost from Pamberi

Some of the top female acts who have benefited from the Sisterz Open Mic platform. L-R: Rute Mbangwa, Dudu Manhenga and Prudence Katomeni PIC: COURTESY OF FUNGAIFOTO

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Marginalised female artists in the country are set to gain exposure through an open mic platform organised by Pamberi Trust in celebration of Women’s History Month.

The tour will run from March 25 to 28, covering Masvingo, Bulawayo and Mutare.

“We are celebrating women’s month through our FLAME, Sisterz Open Mic. We are taking our open mic platform to Mutare, Masvingo and Bulawayo so that young women in those cities also access the same opportunity as their Harare counterparts,” said Pamberi Trust creative programmes coordinator, Peter Churu.

He further added that Pamberi will showcase short films on the lives of successful women from across the globe, with the hope of inspiring Zimbabwean women.

Added Churu, “We will also be screening short films of successful women in politics, business and the arts. These are meant to showcase and inspire other women and we will show them on our YouTube, website and other social media platforms.”

Churu said as an organisation they prioritise values of freedom, emancipation, equality and justice and as such, the month of March marks a milestone in the achievement of these.

“To us Women’s History Month means an affirmation of our values of freedom, emancipation, equality and justice.”

The month of March is significant in the lives of women as it is Women’s History Month and also comes with the International Women’s Day that celebrates the social, economic, political and cultural achievement of women all across the globe.