FitnessJourney Get a swiss ball and try this amazing workout at home

Teurai works the swissball

Hi jammers! I hope by now you have developed a steady workout routine and have started structuring your diet better. Today I will show you some fun and effective workout moves using a swiss ball.

So many of us, no matter where we are can easily access a swiss ball! You’ll find these in sports shops or at your local flea market in Zimbabwe and/or countries worldwide.

In the following video, I show you 20 moves which work the full body which you can do at home for beginners and advanced levels. Be sure to pick 1 to 2 moves from each body part and you can put them together in a circuit, doing 3-4 rounds for maximum effectiveness. I explain how to do this in the video too.

See you next time where we will be discussing a nutrition topic!



Fitness to a Tee is Zimbo Jam’s official health and fitness partner.

Get more tips, videos and useful information here:

:: www.fitnesstoatee.com.au

:: https://www.facebook.com/fitnesstoateecomau/