Five Facts You Didn’t Know About Tekno

Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known by his stage name Tekno Miles PIC: COURTESY OF GISTMANIA.COM

Most party lovers in Zimbabwe by now know that Nigerian super star, Tekno is headed to Zimbabwe for his debut performance at Alex Sports Club next week, Friday November 24.

They also know that there is no need to worry about the rains as the promoters of the event, Triplife Entertainment have cool tents all ready to ensure that attendees have the best experience at the event.

However, there are some interesting facts about the Diana, Samantha and Pana hit maker that mot fans of the singer did not know of.

Tekno was helped by his father to develop his musical gift. At the age of 8, he was enrolled in a music school where he learnt and mastered the rudiments of playing the piano and guitar. The 24 year old has dated a number of celebrity chicks. Topping the list is Nigerian songstress, Chidinma Ekile. The singer also dated Tanzanian actress, Elizabeth Michael and lastly he dated Nigerian model, Agnes Masogange. Tekno is a phenomenal music producer and is the one who produced one of Davido’s biggest singles currently, ‘If’. Â The world’s premier music publication, Billboard in March this year hinted that Tekno has the potential to be the next Nigerian star to conquer America. Earlier this year, Tekno signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment alleged to have been worth a cool $4 million.

So as you decide whether you are coming or not to Alex Sports Club, just note this guy is hot property!

