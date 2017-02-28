Foodies in for a treat with the Shebeen Chic

An exquisite dinner to look out for PIC: COURTESY OF HOTELROOMNUDES.BLOGSPOT.COM

Foodies’ in Zimbabwe often lack an environment where they can get to have some delicacy’s that will leave them salivating because not many restaurants offer a wide range of international and local cuisines at affordable prices.

But, this is all changing with the launch of the Secret Dinner Series, a concept birthed by Food n Co in partnership with Unplugged Zimbabwe.

“The secret dinner series is a fresh initiative that synergizes the creative force that is embedded within Zimbabwean born and internationally trained chefs and the burning passion of a new breed of musicians decorating the underground scene in Harare,” said one of the event organisers, Natalie Manikai.

“For one night only every two months, seasoned and discerning palates will get to enjoy an evening of transformed local ingredients paired with international recipes and the undeniably gifted musicians who are disrupting the local scene. It is a good food meets good music vibe that will get the privileged 100 guests yearning for more and eagerly awaiting the next offering,” she revealed.

Never before have local young food talent been afforded an opportunity to showcase their creativity and interact with the diners one on one in an entertaining and yet compelling fashion.

Natalie added that the platform seeks to give diners that unique experience and extend the opportunity for them to assist in creating the themes of the subsequent dining experiences.

“Our first offering is aptly themed Shebeen Chic in commemoration of the gripping influences township culture had on social fibre of the 60’s and 70’s, when our heroes took time to celebrate blackness amid crippling legislation and brutality.

“Not only will we be giving an ode to our fallen heroes but we will be celebrating their tenacity and pitched spirits that gave us the right to choice in this modern era. We will also draw our inspiration from the food that sustained that revolution of spirit that helped ignite a thirst for liberation and ultimately freedom.

“So come Saturday March 4, 2017, a young Zimbabwean chef will be churning gourmet versions of township food in an intimate environment. For a token amount, diners get to enjoy a three course meal, get to meet the chefs, dance the night away and celebrate the new breed of Zimbabwean creatives who are definitely going to transform international gastronomy halls,” she added.

On how people can attend she said, “Since this is a secret location, people must call, app or SMS on 0774168542, all the details are unearthed when you pay.”