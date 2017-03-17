Francophonie Cultural Fest begins

Sa Roy will be performing at Francophonie Cultural Festival PIC: COURTESY OF PROHELVETIA.ORG.ZA

The 2017 Zimbabwe Francophonie Cultural Festival opens in Harare and Bulawayo from tomorrow Saturday March 18 and runs till March 25, 2017.

The French film La Vache (One Man and His Cow) will be screened at Ster Kinekor, Sam Levy’s Village in Harare and a French dinner will launch festivities in Bulawayo at Restaurant 26 on Park.

“Five other comedy themed films from Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Canada, the EU and Belgium will be screened until 24 March at Alliance Française’s in Harare. All films will be in French with English subtitles,” reads a statement from the organisers.

Other activities lined up include the French dictation competition which will be hosted by the French School in Harare and will be open to both adults and children with knowledge of the French language.

“To round off the festival, a live evening musical concert featuring a three country band called Sa Roy and The Forest Jam will be featured on Saturday March 25 at Alliance Française in Harare at 8pm. The films and the musical concert are all free,” further read the statement.

The Francophonie Week is a festival of the French language and cultures of the French-speaking countries, which is celebrated in the middle of March across the world. This year’s programme shows the linguistic and cultural diversity of the French-speaking countries present in Zimbabwe.