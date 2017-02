[L-R] Antony B and Freeman collabrate

Zimbabwean dancehall musician, Freeman, has collaborated with celebrated Jamaican reggae artist Anthony B on a new single titled ‘Time to get Rich’.

The 3 minute track which was released on Monday is a combination of Freeman’s HKD records and Anthony B’s Born Irie music and it was produced by Nhubu digital and Kwekwe based producer Dj Fydale.

Listen to the track below: