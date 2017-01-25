Is there a future for online skits?

A scene with Boss Kedha and Farmboy in the comedy skit Ghetto Chapters

Short video skits have over the past three years flooded social media platforms but is there a future for these skit makers as we have noticed the number of views on most of their videos dropping as compared to when they started or is the end nigh?

Zimbo Jam spoke to some players within this sector and they said it is premature to talk of the demise of online comedy in Zimbabwe.

“The game is still in its infancy and most online comedians in Zimbabwe have only created content in Shona and English and there is still room for Venda and Ndebele before we can begin talking about the end game,” said Comic Pastor.

“I only have 20 000 followers on Facebook, and there is still more room for growth.

“It’s possible that people might totally move away from the traditional television and online comedy will develop from skits into talk shows,” he added.

The popular Boss Kheda also added his view stating that the end is far from coming as new players are emerging but highlighted that there is a short lifespan for most of the comics in the sector.

“New people are entering the space, but only a few have remained consistent to last more than eight months producing new content, so saturation will never be reached,” said Rolland Lunga also known as Boss Kedha.

Co-founder of Bustop TV, Luckie Aaron also highlighted that the future is bright and what determines number of views

“The skits still have a future as long we stay relevant,” said Aaron. “When we started it was still something new and people where excited and wanted to see more now they are a bit used to our skits – it’s now up to us to find a new way of doing skits.”

He added that for the views to remain high there is need for more new talent to be regularly introduced to avoid monotony.

“Besides the change in our concepts we also need to have new exciting acts being introduced on a regular basis to avoid monotony and give viewers something new to look forward to.