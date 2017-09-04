Game of Thrones challenges local animators

Game of Thrones Dragons, The work of Zimbabwean, Jonthan Symmonds PIC: COURTESY OF PIXOMONDO

Game of Thrones is currently the most revered series globally and to know that a Zimbabwean is involved in the making of this production, makes the whole nation proud.

The recently ended season had some dragons and our very own, Jonathan Symmonds’ animation skills were responsible for developing the beasts.

The astute animator, who is actually the lead animator for the series, took time to share ideas with local animators at a workshop held at Moto Republik on Friday.

He encouraged the animators to work very hard, because Zimbabwe has a lot of opportunities.

“Animation is a lot of work, when working on AVATAR, I got so fatigued that I had to quit.” said Symmonds, “It was then released and become really big.”

A local animator, Rodney Masanga, said it was inspiring to see a Zimbabwean move all the way from Mutare to Hollywood, “All the problems that we actually go through (as animators) when you are just starting out, he actually went through. The burnout and all that stuff is something you have to endure and push through to reach the level that he is at or even surpass it.”

Symmonds also told the animators that Zimbabwe is the best place for them.

“I would not want to leave Zimbabwe if I were you. Europe has so much competition and there is so much opportunity here,” said Symmonds.

Speaking on behalf of Comexopsed, Eugene Ramirez Mapondera said the event was a big success and an eye opener.

“There is a business side to it, the potential for young people doing what we do goes beyond the borders of our country,” said Eugene.

“I believe that this visit is going to improve the animators who are currently working on projects because now they have a better perspective.

“The workshop also helped potential clients who attended it because now they can take the craft more seriously,” he added.

Jonathan Symmonds was born in Durban, South Africa but moved to Zimbabwe in 1987. He grew up in Vumba and went to Peter House School. In 2002 he went to study at the University of Hertfordshire, London. Shortly after graduation he immediately started working for an Oscar winning visual effects company called Framestore.

Symmonds has worked on number of notable films such as Disney/Pixar Kinect Disneyland Adventures as the Lead Animator, James Cameron’s Avatar, Trollhunter, Where the Wild Things Are, Prince of Persia, Game of Thrones and Dark Tide.

Symmonds when on to open an animation studio called U6 studios in Italy. It is there that he was called to work on Game of thrones.

“I was also nominated twice for a VES award for my work on the animation of the Dragons on season 5 and 6 of the Game of Thrones. I work as the Lead Animator during the Game of Thrones Season at Pixomondo in Germany,” reads his history.

^ some of the work done by Symmonds and his team on Game of Thrones season 6.