Garry – a gem in the making

Garry Mapanzure on Trace Africa PIC: COURTESY OF GARRY

Whilst hotshots such as Macheso, ExQ and Killer T have hypnotised the nation with their contagious beats and lyrics, there are some sweet sounding youngsters on the fringes who are producing some exceptional music.

One such act is Garry Mapanzure a 20 year old RnB and Afro Pop act who has a dream to one day collaborate with Jah Prayzah and Davido.

Zimbo Jam caught up with the youngster whoâ€™s single, â€˜Wapunzaâ€™ has got heads turning, and he shared more about how he got into music.

Who is Garry?

Garry Mapanzure is a 20 year old who started music back Kyle preparatory school and continued with it to primary and high school at the same institution.

I grew up in church to pastoral parents. It is in the church where I discovered my gift and honed it. I love singing in church and will always love praising and worshiping the Lord and leading a song in church.

How did you come up with the track Wapunza?

I remember writing Wapunza on a Sunday after church and I sent the voice note to a friend called Simbarashe Chigumo who instantly loved it. We agreed that we would not share the track with anyone else, but he had other plans.

He made another friend, Tashinga Chifamba (King Chief) who is a producer listen to the song and they decided to make a beat for the track without telling me. I was a bit frustrated when they told me that is what they had done behind my back. But when I listened to the beat I was impressed and before you knew it I was in the booth recording and the rest is history.

What have you produced to date?

I have released two singles so far, Wapunza and Moyo Muti. Wapunza was played on Trace Africa. Iâ€™m about to drop my third single Truth or Dare in a couple of days and an international collaborative remix immediately after. More work is on the way.

What genre are you into and why?

Iâ€™m into RnB and Afro pop. I just vibe to the music and itâ€™s what makes my heart tick.

Who do you desire to collaborate with and why?

Jah prayzah, Diamond Platnumz and Davido. Jah Prayzah is the most diverse and consistent artist I know so far and a king in his genre and there is something about the way he sings and carries himself thatâ€™s pretty cool.

Davido and Diamond are Afro Pop Kings so Iâ€™m guessing that says it all and Afro pop is where my heart is.

If I do decide to shift a little I would really want to work with Takura and Tamy for the charisma they have.