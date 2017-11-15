Gary brewing mega turn up at Tekno show

If you thought Gary Tight’s set at the recently held Tarrus Riley concert was lit, then get ready for a mega turn up come November 25 as the young lad shares the stage with Nigerian star, Tekno at Alex Sports Club.
The afro-pop musician raised eyebrows when he staged a fiery set at the HICC, curtain raising for Jamaican star, Tarrus Riley a few weeks ago. Gary dumped his band and combined with the sizzling Jam Signal to bring out a dope sound that sets him up as a potential pop sensation.
On top of that, he introduced a number of sexy looking dancers who have added a new spice to his performance.
“When I perform at the Tekno concert I promise my fans something out of this world,” said a buoyant Gary Tight.
“We are working hard with my new team to set ourselves as the next big pop movement in Zimbabwe and abroad. We are going to take things a notch higher at the Tekno show that is a guarantee.”
Gary added that sharing the stage with big stars is helping him learn a lot.
“Sharing the stage with these big artists is helping me improve my act and changing the way I approach music as a whole.
“I am grateful to the promoters for giving me an opportunity to perform on such platforms. Am looking forward to having a great time come November 25,” added Gary.
Asked whether he would be keen on collaborating with Tekno, Gary said, “Yes indeed! I would definitely want to collaborate with Tekno because he is a phenomenal artist. His musicality is exceptional and I will definitely learn a lot from such a venture.”
Augustine Miles Kelech aka Tekno is a 24 year old Nigerian singer-songwriter, producer, and dancer.
He has dropped numerous hits in his career such as Diana, Maria, Samantha, Pana, Rara, and Yawa – these have seen him become a sensation across the entire continent.
Tekno has also won a number of accolades and amongst them is the Best New Act at the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards.