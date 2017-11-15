Gary brewing mega turn up at Tekno show

Gary slaying it at the HICC before Tarrus Riley staged his performance.

If you thought Gary Tight’s set at the recently held Tarrus Riley concert was lit, then get ready for a mega turn up come November 25 as the young lad shares the stage with Nigerian star, Tekno at Alex Sports Club.

The afro-pop musician raised eyebrows when he staged a fiery set at the HICC, curtain raising for Jamaican star, Tarrus Riley a few weeks ago. Gary dumped his band and combined with the sizzling Jam Signal to bring out a dope sound that sets him up as a potential pop sensation.

On top of that, he introduced a number of sexy looking dancers who have added a new spice to his performance.

“When I perform at the Tekno concert I promise my fans something out of this world,” said a buoyant Gary Tight.

“We are working hard with my new team to set ourselves as the next big pop movement in Zimbabwe and abroad. We are going to take things a notch higher at the Tekno show that is a guarantee.”

Gary added that sharing the stage with big stars is helping him learn a lot.

“Sharing the stage with these big artists is helping me improve my act and changing the way I approach music as a whole.

“I am grateful to the promoters for giving me an opportunity to perform on such platforms. Am looking forward to having a great time come November 25,” added Gary.

Asked whether he would be keen on collaborating with Tekno, Gary said, “Yes indeed! I would definitely want to collaborate with Tekno because he is a phenomenal artist. His musicality is exceptional and I will definitely learn a lot from such a venture.”

Augustine Miles Kelech aka Tekno is a 24 year old Nigerian singer-songwriter, producer, and dancer.

He has dropped numerous hits in his career such as Diana, Maria, Samantha, Pana, Rara, and Yawa – these have seen him become a sensation across the entire continent.

Tekno has also won a number of accolades and amongst them is the Best New Act at the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards.

