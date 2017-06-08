Gary Tight dates Zawadi

High rising musician, Gary Tight will be dating the beautiful Zawadi on stage at The Volt on Friday June 9, 2017.

This is the first time that the two are performing together and they are promising to satisfy their audiences with a pout-pouri of afro fusion sounds.

Gary Tight’s career has been on the rise from the time he released his 2016 hit song ‘Tight Party’ which he collaborated with his father Willom Tight and has been getting good airplay on radio.

“I am really looking forward to this show. We will be sampling songs from my forthcoming album. We promise our audience a top class performance as usual,” said Gary Tight.

To date the young crooner has shared the stage with some of Zimbabwe’s top musicians who include, Oliver Mtukudzi and Sulumani Chimbetu.

On the other hand, Zawadi is relatively new in the music business with one album on her sleeve, ‘Shaina’, released in 2017.

She is a vivacious performer who has left people asking for more the few times she has been on stage. While she might not be popular as yet, the young musician has proven on stage that she can hold her own in Zimbabwe’s very competitive music industry.

“I am happy that people love our music every time we perform. I hope this show will not be any different,” said Zawadi.

Zawadi has previously performed at Bar Rouge, where she shared the stage with Alexio Kawara, the City Sports Bar and The Volt.

“The last time we were at Volt, we had a memorable performance and we are going to pick up from where we left. This time we have added new and exciting dances to our performance which we are confident our fans will enjoy,” she said with confidence written all over her face. “Currently I am in the studio recording new material that we will also play at this show.”

Zawadi is also excited that the show enables two young people to show what they can do without being overshadowed by the big industry players.

“Sharing the stage with Gary Tight is something that I have been looking forward to and it will inspire me to perform to my full potential, hence I promise the fans that they will enjoy every bit of it.”