Gemma takes fans to her town

Gemma Griffiths set to release her EP, My Town PIC: COURTESY OF G. GRIFFITHS

She got the attention of many Zimbabweans when she did a cover of Winky D’s track ‘Musarove Big Man’ and now she is ready to release her own music.

She is Gemma Griffiths.

The multi-talented musician will be launching her first ever EP soon – but before doing that she has decided to spoil her Zimbabwean fans with a single titled ‘My Town’ which is also the title track of the upcoming EP.

The track will be launched at Tamasha in Harare this coming Friday.

In an exclusive interview, Gemma told Zimbo Jam that the EP she has been working on for over a year will be launched in London at a future date.

“The full EP will be released in London but I wanted to celebrate with everyone in Zimbabwe beforehand that’s why I will be releasing the single this Friday and making a big night for it,” said Gemma.

The Cape Town based singer promised her fans new music, full band and also solo tracks and the inspiration to the album runs deep.

“Fans can expect some surprises, the EP is different” said Gemma.

The EP was produced by Cape Town based Graham Ward and is expected to vividly define who Gemma Griffiths is.

Gemma has in recent years dazzled crowds at Miombo and Shoko Festival and has also shared the stage with Grammy award-winning act, Joss Stone.

