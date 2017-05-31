Gemma upbeat ahead of Joss Stone concert, confirms collabo with Jah

Gemma in action at Miombo Magic 2017

Sweet voiced singer, Gemma Griffith, is upbeat ahead of her Friday performance at the 7 Arts Theatre where she is set to share the stage with Grammy award-winning act, Joss Stone.

Speaking just before her performance on Sunday afternoon at the just ended Miombo Magic Festival, an elated Gemma revealed to Zimbo Jam that the Friday concert was a platform for her and fellow female artists who include Ammara Brown and Tamy Moyo, to show that women can slay it just like the men.

“This concert is really big to me and I believe it provides a platform for us as female artists to work together,” said Gemma.

“I think the men have been pushed a lot in Zimbabwe as compared to us and such opportunities like this Friday gig will allow us to prove to everyone that if we get the same support male artists get, we have what it takes to be as big as they are,” she continued.

Gemma also spoke about her decision to relocate to South Africa for the growth of her music career.

“My decision to move to Cape Town has been great. I spend a lot of time there, writing and recording my music.

“I recently finished working on my EP which is set to drop some time later this year – it is something that people should look out for as it comes loaded with some exciting collaborations,” revealed Gemma.

Speaking of collaborations, Gemma finally agreed to speak about her rumoured collaboration with Jah Prayzah.

“The collaboration with Jah is happening. We have been working on it for a while now and we are finalizing on the release date, the song is definitely coming,” confirmed Gemma.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Friday gig, Ngoma Nehosho, have said that tickets are fast running out.

“All is set for Friday. Things are shaping up very well and we have already sold 75% of the tickets and that alone is encouraging,” said, Walter Wanyanya, founder of Ngoma Nehosho.