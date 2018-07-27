Ghost haunts the President

The President and the Ghost PIC: A SCENE FROM THE MOVIE

It’s a day before elections, the president is being bothered by rogue ministers, hectic schedules and a ghost of his past actions. Sound familiar? Well its fiction – a fictional 23 minute film titled ‘Ghost of Actions Past’.

Zimbabwean politics is a gold mine for story tellers, only if you can tell it the right way. Tavonga Gozo has managed to encapsulate his version of a Zimbabwean president’s story. It sounds more like a story from the rumour corridors told of our president.

“As a director I draw inspiration from what I see every day. So there will be some similarities from the world I live in,” said Gozo. “The story is a story of love, forgiveness and unity. But it is not to be taken seriously as it is just a movie. And the main goal of the movie is to entertain.”

The writer’s inspiration creates a very vivid picture.

‘Ghost of Actions Past’ is a film about a man, David, who was the bodyguard of a revolutionary leader (a Robert Mugabe look alike). David in present day rises up the ranks to become the president of the country. However, whilst he was still a bodyguard he murders a white girl, Laura, on behalf of his leader. Laura haunts David.

This story has so many similes, the film is even set a day before elections, or maybe it’s just me. You should watch it and make your own conclusions.

The production house chooses a unique way to premier the movie. You can download the movie on www.goapmovie.com for a $1 paid via Paynow.