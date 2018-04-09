Ginimbi pays $20K for Killer T’s album as Minister Kazembe dodges

Minister Kazembe refused to announce his pledge on stage, as Killer T and Benjani Mwaruwaru looked in anticipation.

Club 1+1 was the place to be in the capital on Friday night as over 300 Killer T fans thronged the popular joint to witness the chanter launch his third studio album, ‘Mashoko Anopfuura’.

Organisers were afraid that the rains would deter people from coming, but that was not the case – the board of trustees heeded to the Chairman’s call.

A lot of big money spenders were in the building amongst them, Benjani Mwaruwari, NashPaints boss, Tinashe Mutarisi, Ginimbi and Boss Albert just to name a few.

And when it was time to bid for the first copy of the CD, the boys rose to the occasion.

Spearheaded by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kazembe Kazembe at around midnight, Benjani and Ginimbi made their way to the stage from the VIP section.

First to speak was Minister Kazembe who congratulated the chanter for launching his third album but did not mention any amount regards buying the CD just like he did a few weeks back at Winky D’s album launch.

Next up was a very drunk Benjani who pledged to pay $2K for the album.

His pledge was then countered by Boss Albert who stormed onto the stage and declared he would pay $5K. Benjani refused to be outshined and raised his offer to $10K.

Boss Albert then stopped bidding and laughed his way back to the VIP section.

As all this was happening, a drunk Ginimbi was just laughing out loud on stage passing the microphone from one bidder to the other, he did not say how much he was paying.

It was only when the rich boys were leaving the stage that music promoter, Mahwindo then asked how much Ginimbi was going to pay and he told her to announce $20K.

However, radio presenter, Merciless would not accept that offer.

He then gave Mahwindo the task to go with the microphone to the VIP section and tried to convince Ginimbi to up his offer but the drunk boss kept saying, “siyai zvakadaro”.

Merciless kept pushing for the offer to rise – he started from $30K and ended up at $50K and Ginimbi stopped responding and he Merciless then concluded Ginimbi had offered $50K.

When the microphone was handed to Minister Kazembe, he too did not fall for Merciless’s tricks and he said, “As a civil servant I am not paid much therefore I cannot announce what I am paying. Killer T must come to the office on Monday and we see what we can do.”

Like this: Like Loading...